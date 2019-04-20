Feud Could Reportedly Drive Harry And Meghan to Africa

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their new baby could move to Africa for two to three years in 2020, in an attempt to defuse the bitter feud with William and Kate that has dogged them in recent months, a bombshell report in Britain’s Sunday Times is claiming.

The Prince’s advisers are said to have been working on a ‘bespoke’ role for the couple which will combine work in their role as Commonwealth youth ambassadors, charity work and the job of promoting Britain.

The Sunday Times story was not immediately published on the papers website, but began to circulate on Saturday night after the Times released its front page on social media.

The report names two senior advisers as involved in the planning of the trip including Sir Christopher Geidt, the Queen’s former private secretary who was ousted by Prince Charles in a bitter power struggle.

The paper suggests that the reported feud between Harry and Meghan and William and Kate could be part of the motivation for the move, saying it would give them a chance to ‘enjoy a break from the divisions that have riven he royal household in recent months.’

The Sunday Times notes that Prince Harry has spent a considerable amount of time in Lesotho and previously referred to the country as his second home. He has a good relationship with the impoverished country’s crown prince. He and Meghan have also visited Botswana twice.

The Sunday Times’ shocking report also claims that there were discussions about whether to make Harry governor-general of Australia or Canada, but these were rejected as impractical.

A source tells the Sunday Times; “Discussions are at an early stage but the plan is to find a new way of using their soft power abilities, most likely in Africa.”