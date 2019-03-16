Fierce and Beautiful: These Photographs Capture The LGBT Pride Of The 1960s and 70s

To this day, the fight for LGBT equality continues. Most recently, troops and campaigners are fighting to overturn President Trump's ban on trans soldiers in the military. This June, the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots will act as a meaningful marker in how far we have come in the struggle for LGBT equality and how far we have left to go.

In the 1960s and 1970s photographers Kay Tobin Lahusen and Diana Davies captured remarkable moments of love, anger, and resistance at LGBT demonstrations of the time. These snapshots of courageous activism are illuminated in the book, Love and Resistance: Out of the Closet into the Stonewall Era by Jason Baumann. As Roxanne Gay explains in the introduction, “Queer culture thrives and has always thrived because resistance is as deeply embedded in who we as our sexuality.”

The book is now available for purchase and The New York Public Library is currently holding an exhibition of these exclusive images through July 14th.