Fight the Polar Vortex with Brunch!

Jackets, sweaters, boots, thermal socks, hats, gloves, hand warmers, long Johns...this time of year, it takes quite an effort to venture outside your house. Seriously, why bundle up to head into the frozen tundra (thanks polar vortex!) when you could stay in your warm home eating hearty meals and drinking Hot Toddies?

So, if you’ll be joining me in hibernating this weekend, I have the perfect brunch dish for you to cook up from Lindsay Matland Hunt’s new book, Healthyish, which comes out early next week. Her aptly titled Cozy Bean and Egg Skillet for Two, is the perfect food for a frigid morning. It’s a super simple recipe that packs plenty of protein and looks gourmet. You’ll feel like you’d worked up the nerve to battle the elements to eat brunch at your favorite restaurant. (It may also make you feel less guilty for still wearing your pajamas at noon!)

“This is my favorite way to cook eggs for two—perfect for lazier-than-usual mornings with your special person,” Hunt writes in her book. “Toasted and oiled crusty bread is a luxurious addition for dipping in the yolks and sauce, but this is plenty filling without it.”

You could also add a dusting of grated parmesan cheese or some truffle oil to the concoction. It just depends on how healthyish you want your brunch. Stay warm!

Cozy Bean and Egg Skillet for Two

INGREDIENTS:

1 Tbsp Olive oil

1 Garlic clove, smashed

1 tsp Fresh thyme leaves, plus more to top the eggs

1 cup (260 g) Canned cannellini beans, rinsed

.5 cup (120 ml) Water

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 to 4 Eggs, depending on how hungry you are

Crusty bread, toasted and oiled, for serving (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

Heat the oil in a small skillet over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and thyme and

cook until the garlic is fragrant, about 45 seconds. Stir in the beans, water, and a quarter teaspoon each salt and pepper. Turn the heat up to high and cook, stirring here and there and smashing the beans with your spatula, until the beans are saucy and the liquid is creamy, 2 to 4 minutes.

Using your spatula, make wells in the beans—one for each egg. Crack the eggs into the wells one at a time, then cover and cook until the whites are set but the yolks still jiggle when you shake the pan a bit, 1 to 2 minutes.

Taste, garnish with thyme leaves, and season with a little more salt and pepper. Eat right away, with toasted and oiled bread, if you want.

This recipe makes breakfast for two.

From Healthyish by Lindsay Matland Hunt, published by ABRAMS c 2017.