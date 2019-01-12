Fighting the Apocalypse with Fig Bars from Joe Beef

“We’re not completely serious when we say that zombies are coming. But we do feel we’re living out the end of something. So, what is this apocalypse?”

That’s how the new book, Joe Beef: Surviving the Apocalypse, Another Cookbook of Sorts, begins. It then goes on to explain why the authors have become ever more concerned about the survival of their families in this modern and, sometimes, terrifying age.

While at first it might sound like the work of a crazy person, it caught my attention because it was written by Frederic Morin and David McMillan, the owners of Montreal’s famed restaurant, Joe Beef, which is seemingly the favorite destination of every famous (and not so famous) foodie on earth. Just like their first acclaimed book, The Art of Living According to Joe Beef: A Cookbook of Sorts, it was written with Meredith Erickson.

The book certainly lives up to its title and is not like any other cookbook I’ve ever encountered, but it does also include many interesting recipes whether or not you’re making them from the safety of your home bunker.

I was particularly drawn to their fig bars. The recipe includes this bit of history: “This was one of the first desserts we had on the menu, back when Joe Beef—the space—was small and it was four of us in the front—Allison, Vanya, Meredith, and Julie—and one dishwasher who never showed up.”

It also seems like a throwback to a calmer time. And despite the premise of the book, I have to say it’s pretty hard to image the possibility of an apocalypse while munching on a comforting fig bar.

Fig Bars

Ingredients:

For the Fig Purée:

1 3/4 cups Dried black figs, roughly chopped

3⁄4 cup Water

1 Tbsp plus 2 tsp Fresh lemon juice

2 Tbsp plus 1 tsp Honey

For the Cookie Dough:

1⁄2 cup Unsalted butter, softened

1⁄2 tsp Sea salt

1⁄4 cup Confectioners’ sugar

Pinch ground cloves

1⁄2 tsp Ground cinnamon

1⁄4 tsp Ground nutmeg

1 large Egg, beaten

1⁄4 cup Tapioca flour

1⁄3 cup Rice flour

2 Tbsp Potato starch

2⁄3 cup Hazelnut meal/flour

For the Whipped Blue Cheese (optional):

1 cup Cold heavy cream (35-percent butterfat)

3 1⁄2 oz Blue cheese, room temperature, crumbled into small pieces

2 Tbsp Honey

Directions: