Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

On the East Coast, we have yet to be in the throes of winter’s worst, but with the inevitable in mind, dressing for cold weather is key. Layering is the best strategy, but simultaneously looking sharp can be challenging when you’re trying to keep warm and dry. Filson, the rugged Western-inspired clothing and lifestyle brand, is having a very rare sale right now to help you brave the elements in style—and the brand just marked down all sale items to 40% off all sale items (it was just 30% off). It’s a great time to stock up on pure cotton flannels or a gorgeous waxed canvas coat.

With the Western aesthetic on trend this year (... and every year, in my opinion), these durable pieces will last many a season. Reportedly, a Filson jacket is even worn by a key character in the popular Western drama Yellowstone. So whether dressing for your cowboy aspirations or actually getting outdoors, Filson’s stylish yet practical gear has you covered. An avid camper myself, I’m an admirer of the iconic Smokey Bear items included in the sale. Filson is higher-end, so grab these quality items now while the sale is live. Scroll through below to check out a few of our top Filson winter sale picks.

Filson Down from $350 Buy At Filson $ 210 Free Shipping

Filson Service Boots Down from $368 Buy At Filson $ 220 Free Shipping

Filson Field Shirt Down from $120 Buy At Filson $ 58 Free Shipping

Filson Sherpa Vest Down from $125 Buy At Filson $ 75 Free Shipping

Filson Smokey Bear Logger Cap Down from $75 Buy At Filson $ 45 Free Shipping

