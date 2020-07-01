Fired Fox News Anchor Ed Henry’s Book Canceled Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegation

Hours after Fox News announced it had fired Ed Henry for alleged sexual misconduct, the news anchor’s publisher confirmed that it will no longer release his upcoming book.

A spokesperson for William Morrow, an imprint of the Murdoch-owned publisher HarperCollins, on Wednesday confirmed to The Daily Beast that it “will no longer be publishing” Henry’s book, titled Saving Colleen: A Memoir of the Unbreakable Bond Between a Brother and Sister.

The book was slated for a Sept. 15 street date and had already received substantial promotion on Fox News airwaves. As its title describes, Saving Colleen was Henry’s written account of his decision to donate part of his liver to his sister, who had been fighting a degenerative liver disease.

“In Saving Colleen, Ed reflects on his childhood and close relationship with Colleen and recounts this life-changing journey they shared, from the many tests he underwent to determine if his liver would be a good match, to the outpouring of emotional and spiritual support he and his sister received when the news broke, to the day of the procedure and the first few weeks post-surgery and beyond,” read the Amazon store description.

Fox News announced Henry’s termination on Wednesday morning after an investigation into “willful sexual misconduct in the workplace” on his part. The complaint was made on June 25, the network’s CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace said in an internal memo, and Henry was immediately suspended and an outside law firm was brought in to probe the allegations.

“Based on investigative findings, Ed has been terminated,” the Fox executives wrote. The only additional details provided were that the claims came from a “former employee” and the alleged misconduct took place “years ago.”

Henry was previously removed from Fox’s air in 2016 after In Touch revealed an extramarital affair between the anchor, who is married with two children, and a Las Vegas cocktail waitress. The tabloid also published the pair’s sexually graphic text messages. He returned to Fox four months later, but in an initially reduced role.

The Fox News anchor was considered a rising star at the network, and had just been promoted to co-hosting daytime news broadcast America’s Newsroom. He often skirted the line between the network’s “straight” news tone and its opinion side—a product of both hosting the overtly right-wing morning show Fox & Friends Weekend while also giving remote dispatches and continuing to report on news events. In 2019, Henry received an award from the White House Correspondents Association for his interview with former Trump EPA administrator Scott Pruitt.