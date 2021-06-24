At Least One Dead in Horrifying Miami Beach Condo Collapse

In the early hours of Thursday morning, the ocean-facing side of a 12-story condo block in Florida abruptly collapsed, destroying around 70 apartments that were mostly occupied.

The collapse has left at least one person dead—though more fatalities are expected. A huge rescue operation is underway with at least 12 people reported hurt in the disaster so far.

The collapse was first confirmed in a tweet from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, which said more than 80 units were responding to the scene—the Champlain Towers South Condos at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, just north of Miami Beach—at about 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

Horrifying video footage posted on social media showed the scale of wreckage, and the moment the building came tumbling down. A man who was evacuated from a hotel across the street posted footage at the scene, and told the NBC Miami news network: “The building, one of these huge buildings, gone, right there beside us, the craziest thing I’ve ever heard in my life... Look at the building, it’s gone.”

According to the Miami Herald, the mayor of Surfside, Charles Burkett, confirmed that 10 people were treated at the scene, two were taken to hospitals, and at least one person has been found dead. However, the death toll is expected to rise.

“The building is literally pancaked,” said the mayor. “That is heartbreaking because it doesn’t mean to me that we are going to be as successful as we wanted to be in finding people alive.”

Frank Rollason, the director of Miami-Dade Emergency Management, estimated that some 70 apartments were destroyed in the collapse, and commented: “Everyone who is alive is out of the building.” Surfside Commissioner Eliana Salzhauer said rescue dogs had been brought to the scene to look for survivors in the rubble, but added: “They aren’t turning up very much. No one is celebrating anyone being pulled out.”

One dramatic rescue was caught on camera. ABC News aired footage of a barely-conscious boy being carried from the building wreckage.

According to ABC News, the oceanfront building was constructed in the 1980s and it’s believed to have been mostly full at the time of the collapse on Thursday morning. Roof work was reportedly underway at the building but it’s not clear if the construction was linked to the disaster. Residents in surrounding buildings have been temporarily relocated to hotels.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava paid tribute to emergency responders in a statement, and added: “My prayers are with all those impacted by this horrific tragedy and with their families.”