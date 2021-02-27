The First Aid Beauty Daily Radiance Pads Make Skincare Easy

As a working mom, making time for a long skincare routine in the morning feels nearly impossible. Instead of doing anything time-consuming, I’ve started relying on a few hero products that make my skin happy and get the job done quickly, and these First Aid Beauty Daily Radiance Pads are an absolute essential.

Made with every skin type in mind (yes, including sensitive skin), these daily treatment pads are meant to be a solution for dullness, uneven skin tone, and uneven texture. And they are: I’ve been using these every morning for months now, and I’ve noticed a visible difference in how my skin looks and feels on the days I don’t use them.

They act as a great first skincare step before applying serum and moisturizer —and it only takes about five seconds to swipe them over your face and neck. They make my skin look brighter and feel cleaner, thanks to key ingredients like lactic and glycolic acids, lemon peel, and Indian gooseberry, all of which safely exfoliate, tone, and brighten all skin tones. These pads offer a more gentle exfoliation than a scrub that never feels rough or harsh. These never leave my skin feeling tight and dry or stripped of moisture, and I love that they don’t have an overpowering scent.

I also love that First Aid Beauty is a cruelty-free, dermatologist-tested beauty brand that uses clean ingredients. These pads are non-comedogenic (meaning they won’t clog your pores), nut-free, oil-free, soy-free, and vegan, and they don’t contain any harsh ingredients such as alcohol, artificial colorants, artificial fragrance, parabens, petrolatum, phthalates, or sulfates.

All in all, they’re gentle enough for sensitive skin, incredibly easy to use, and a game-changer for skin texture and brightness---and I’ll never give them up.

