First Step for Biden on Latino Relationship: Make It Exist

The relationship between Joe Biden and Latinos is part rescue mission, part arranged marriage, and part shotgun wedding.

I’ve spoken to many Latinos who voted for Biden and now find themselves in a bit of a funk. They’re happy but sad. They know the president-elect isn’t in their corner, and they doubt he even knows where their corner is. They know that Biden grew up in a black-and-white world, and that his crayon box only has two colors in it.

He’s clumsy with African Americans. But at least he acknowledges their existence and their support. In his victory speech, Biden thanked African Americans for backing him and promised to return the favor.