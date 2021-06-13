Save $50 on Our Favorite Fitbit for Father’s Day

Exercising recently has been tough. It’s hot out, gyms are (sort of) open. The bottom line is, I need something to keep me accountable, and chances are, so does Dad, too. Thankfully, just in time for Father’s Day, Amazon is taking $50 off our favorite Fitbit, which in my opinion is really the gift that keeps on giving.

Fitbit Charge 4 33% Off Shop at Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Charge 4 is so sleek I often forget I’m even wearing it. you’re even wearing it. But just because it’s small doesn’t mean it isn’t full of features. Not only does it track my steps, it also is able to monitor my heart rate and sleep. And it doubles as a smart watch, meaning I can stay connected and check texts with just a flick of your wrist.

