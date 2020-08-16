This is the Only Way I’ve Been Able to Keep Myself Accountable for my Exercise During Quarantine

Before all of this began, I used to be a very active person. My day included frequent walks to the office bathroom and coffee machine, as well as treks up and down subway stairs and swimming through crowded avenues. Now, my days look different. I get up, walk five feet to the fridge, and go to work another five steps away. As a result, I’ve been feeling less and less active, and like I haven’t been getting up and moving enough. I wasn’t sure how I was supposed to motivate myself to do this, especially in a one bedroom apartment, and then I rediscovered a product I’d known about for a while, but never thought I’d use.

Yep, I’m a Fitbit person now. I’ve been using the Charge 4 and it’s really the only thing that has been motivating me to walk around anywhere close to the amount I used to pre-COVID. The Charge 4 is a super-sleek wrist watch that has such a slim profile, I often forget it’s even there. It tracks everything, including my heart rate, calories burned, distance traveled, and time. It also has built-in GPS to track outdoor workouts, and has sleep tracking to ensure I’m getting the rest I deserve. And then there are the steps. Ah yes, the steps. I won’t lie to you — in order to reach the daily goal of ten-thousand, I have been walking around the house like a madman. I’ve been running in place (sorry downstairs neighbors), and I’ve even been hopping up and down during Zoom calls. Anything it takes to reach that sweet, sweet, ten-thousand step goal and the corresponding vibration, I’m ready and willing to do it.

And to me, that’s why the Fitbit is so essential right now. My commute likely isn’t coming back anytime soon, and so I need something to motivate me to walk as much as I once did. A Fitbit does just that, and it doesn’t look half bad on my wrist either.

Fitbit Charge 4 Buy on Amazon $ 145 Free Shipping | Free Returns

