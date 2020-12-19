The Fitbit Versa 3 Will Help You Reach Your Fitness Goals and Help You Get Out of Bed

There is potentially no more common accessory for Distinguished People™ than a big fancy watch. Rolexes and Cartiers with classic analog designs and metallic casings are the go-to timekeepers for celebrities, CEOs, and even James Bond. However, as someone who is the recent owner of a smartwatch, man, are those guys wasting valuable wrist space.

I’ve been wearing the FitBit Versa 3 for three weeks now and I can’t imagine sporting a watch that simply tells the time again. This thing tracks steps and workouts, monitors my heart rate and sleep patterns, reminds me to drink water, can play music, and even guides me through breathing exercises. It’s about as close to having a life coach as you can get while abiding by CDC social distancing guidelines, and as a bonus, I’m fairly sure the sleek design qualifies it as athleisure. But the most impressive part is that none of those features is why I bought it.

When I was 20 years old I joined the ranks of 48 million Americans living with hearing loss. Long story short, I don’t have any hearing in my right ear. Between this and being a dedicated side sleeper, I have around a 50/50 shot waking up in the morning using a conventional alarm clock. Luckily, the Versa 3 is no conventional alarm clock. Way down the list of highlights, past its 5+ day battery life, and app capabilities, is what they call the Smart Wake feature. This alarm clock setting wakes you up at your lightest sleep stage within a window of time you set, not with a sound, but with a vibration on your wrist.

Does it really work? Yes. While I haven’t hit my steps goal every day since wearing it, I have been wide awake by 7:30 am without fail. As it turns out, the concept of being shaken awake gets a bad rep—the vibrating alarm feature can also benefit stubborn morning risers and even couples on the brink of not being couples due to differing alarm clock habits. I would recommend starting with the lower vibration setting then moving up to the higher one if need be, unless you’re really looking to test out the heart rate feature as well.

Whether you’re hearing-impaired, looking to be more active, or truly do need to up your water drinking game, the Versa 3 may be your perfect right (or left) hand man.

FitBit Versa 3 Buy at Amazon $ 209 Free Shipping | Free Returns

