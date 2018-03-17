Fitness Gear and Programs To Kickstart Your Workout Habits

Summer is around the corner, so maybe you’re starting to think about cutting down on your Netflix time and dialing up the physical activity. If that’s the case, then let yourself be motivated by this collection of fitness gear and programs. Use code MADMARCH10 on these already-discounted items for an extra 10% off.

1. TREBLAB XR500 Wireless Sports Earbuds

TREBLAB XR500 Wireless Sports Earbuds deliver a secure fit in your ears, are sweat resistant, and feature a 9-hour battery life as well as CMC 6.0 noise cancellation. Get these sports earbuds for $36.99, or 79% off the usual price, and save an additional 10% with code MADMARCH10.

2. Striiv Fusion Activity & Sleep Tracker

If you're serious about getting fit, then data can help you track your goals. Striiv Fusion Activity & Sleep Tracker is a sleek, minimalist tracker that delivers all your essential personal stats and notifications, whether you're monitoring the steps you've taken, the calories you've burned, or your sleep quality. Buy it now for $29.99—half off the original price—and save an additional 10% with code MADMARCH10.

3. Starter Yoga Mats

These Starter Yoga Mats are the perfect pick for getting into yoga without spending a lot of money: They're flexible, waterproof and dustproof, easy to clean, and totally non-slip. Get your own on sale for $12.99 (74% off) and save an additional 10% with code MADMARCH10.

4. TMAC 20-Day Fitness Program

TMAC 20-Day Fitness Program was created for the busiest among us. It consists of daily 20-minute workout videos that don't require any equipment—which means as long as you've got 20 minutes to spare, you can get your workout in from anywhere. It also comes with complete meal plan to help you get your nutrition game strong. Get this program for $49.99, which is already 58% off, and save an additional 10% with code MADMARCH10.

5. Salad-to-Go Container

The other half of the exercise equation—eating healthy— can be the hardest part. Make it easier to bring a healthy lunch to work with this Salad-to-Go Container, which makes soppy wet greens a thing of the past by separating your salad components until you're ready to mix them up. It’s easy to wash, super durable, and on sale right now for for $11.99, or 52% off. Save an additional 10% with code MADMARCH10.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard for more. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.