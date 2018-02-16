Fitness Products Under $25 To Sweat Off Cabin Fever This Winter, Or Anytime

Whether you’re buried in snow or simply struggling to honor your New Year’s resolutions, winter doesn’t have to signal the end of exercise. If strolling to the gym or going for a jog isn’t an option, you have to get resourceful. The five simple (and affordable) pieces of home fitness equipment below will keep you physically active without slimming your wallet or disrupting the feng shui of your abode. Each item happens to be Amazon’s Choice, under $25, have at least 4 star reviews, and small enough to hide away when you’re not using them. Time to order a few of these and unglue yourself from the couch.

BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose Yoga Mat, $17.95 on Amazon

A classic, but the perfect purchase to start with when transforming your home into boot camp. The double-sided non-slip surfaces are great for intensive exercises like yoga or ab routines, and its half-inch thickness provides plenty of cushion for prolonged stretching poses.

Sunny Health & Fitness 3 Exercise Wheel, $9.00 on Amazon

Level up your ab game for less than the price of a Manhattan cocktail. Whether you’re a beginner or possess a chiseled six-pack, this handy gadget is designed to work up to 20 different muscles and, at 1.6 pounds, is extremely portable and versatile.

Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands, $10.95 on Amazon

There’s no need to clutter your apartment with a complete dumbbell set if you want to get toned. These resistance bands come with an instruction guide, carry bag, ebook and workout videos available online.

8-pound AmazonBasics Medicine Ball, $22.67 on Amazon (cost varies based on weight)

Take an old school approach to getting fit with this time-tested classic. Get a full-body workout with a textured grip to provide dependable grip, and try different weights to target various muscle groups.

Iron Gym Total Upper Body Workout Bar, $19.99 on Amazon

This handy gadget not only helps with pull-ups and chin-ups, but can be used for push-ups, dips and crunches, too. Also requires no screws or constructions to set up in your doorway.

Scouted is here to share practical, entertaining, and sometimes unexpected ideas for products that you might like. ICYMI, here are a few things we recently surfaced for you: a to-do list method with graph paper notebooks and things to treat yourself with. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.