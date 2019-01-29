Five Police Officers Shot, Houston Neighborhood on Lockdown

At least two Houston police officers were left fighting for their lives Monday after a suspect about to be issued a warrant opened fire, spraying at least five officers with bullets. One of them was reportedly shot in the face, while another was shot in the leg, and a third in the shoulder.

Chief Art Acevedo took to Twitter with a plea for the public to “please pray for our officers,” as two of them were hospitalized in critical condition after what the police department described as an “encounter with a suspect.” Five Narcotics Division officers had reportedly been serving a warrant to a suspect in the 7800 block of Harding Street when the suspect opened fire, unleashing chaos on the entire neighborhood.

A witness interviewed by local news outlet KHOU 11 said she’d watched as all hell broke loose in the neighborhood. After hearing about 15 shots, she said she saw several wounded police officers frantically trying to take cover from the gunfire.

Police confirmed that one suspect was dead at the scene, though law enforcement sources cited in local media said not all three suspects had been apprehended and that a robotic device had been sent into the suspect’s home to search the area. A Houston law enforcement source told The Daily Beast two suspects were dead at the scene but gave no further details.

KPRC 2 reported that police had advised those in a part of the Gloverdale neighborhood to evacuate, and have asked others to avoid the area due to the influx of emergency vehicles. Deputies from Houston, Harris County, and SWAT forces are reportedly in the area just a few blocks from Milby High School, according to KHOU.

In a statement, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the incident a “horrific attack” and said the Houston Police Department will have whatever state resources are needed to “bring swift justice to those involved.” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) wrote on Twitter that he and his wife were “praying for the five Houston police officers who were shot today, as well as their families.”

Police departments from Boston, Orlando, and New York have extended their best wishes to the injured officers on social media. “We extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the officers, their families and the entire Houston Police Department,” Boston PD wrote.