Prince Andrew’s Saturday statement didn’t answer this

Prince Andrew’s strategy for dealing with the fallout of the suicide of his chum, billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein is now becoming clear; minimize, deny, plead ignorance, and avoid answering specific questions.