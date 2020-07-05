Five Things to Do Before Calling 911—and Option 1 Will Blow Your Mind

One night, a man who had trouble figuring out the “opposite of North” called 911 to report a “sketchy,” unarmed man in a ski mask he’d passed on the street. The caller noted that no one’s life was in any danger and that the person under the mask could be a “good person” or a “bad person.”

The responding Aurora, Colorado, police were somehow unable to de-escalate a situation with the unarmed, 5 foot 6 inch, 140-pound man—one who’d been wearing that ski mask due to a health condition and who pleaded with them to understand he was simply “different” and not the menacing person with superhuman strength the officers seemed to believe he was. By the time the police had finished responding to the call, they’d killed 23-year-old Elijah McClain, a young man who played the violin for kittens and brought light to those around him.

As Amy Cooper (the woman who threatened to call the police on an “African American” man during a non-threatening verbal confrontation in Central Park) has shown, people know what can happen when they call the police on Black people. So why would anyone still be so quick with their 911 trigger fingers in situations that do not absolutely require it?