Five-Time Oscar Nominee Dies at 76

A British composer who was nominated for five Academy Awards and helped bring more than 100 films to life has died. George Fenton, who scored Dangerous Liaisons, Groundhog Day, Gandhi,and The Fisher King, was 76. His family has not disclosed his cause of death, but they described it as unexpected, given he had signed on for a new global publishing deal only three weeks ago and was working on at least three projects at the time. Fenton also wrote scores for TV, notably including the soundtrack for The Blue Planet, Planet Earth, and Frozen Planet, narrated by veteran British naturalist Sir David Attenborough. He further wrote the introductory themes for mainstream news broadcasts, including BBC News programs like Newsnight and Breakfast Time. He founded the Association of Professional Composers and served as a visiting professor at the Royal College of Music. His family wrote in a statement that he is survived by his wife Amanda and ex-wife Jane, along with his three children and six grandchildren.
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