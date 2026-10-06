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Five-Time Oscar Nominee Dies at 76

The composer scored iconic films such as “Groundhog Day,” “Dangerous Liaisons,” and “Gandhi.”

British composer George Fenton poses on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the Gala screening of "The Choral" at the Royal Festival Hall, during the 2025 BFI London Film Festival in London, on October 12, 2025. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

By Will Neal

A British composer who was nominated for five Academy Awards and helped bring more than 100 films to life has died. George Fenton, who scored Dangerous Liaisons, Groundhog Day, Gandhi, and The Fisher King, was 76. His family has not disclosed his cause of death, but they described it as unexpected, given he had signed on for a new global publishing deal only three weeks ago and was working on at least three projects at the time. Fenton also wrote scores for TV, notably including the soundtrack for The Blue Planet, Planet Earth, and Frozen Planet, narrated by veteran British naturalist Sir David Attenborough. He further wrote the introductory themes for mainstream news broadcasts, including BBC News programs like Newsnight and Breakfast Time. He founded the Association of Professional Composers and served as a visiting professor at the Royal College of Music. His family wrote in a statement that he is survived by his wife Amanda and ex-wife Jane, along with his three children and six grandchildren.

Read it at BBC News

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