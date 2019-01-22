Flameless Arc Lighters Make Candle Hoarding Even Easier

There are so many different candle accessories out there, from wick trimmers to snuffers and more. But by far the best thing I ever did for my candle addiction is get a flameless lighter.

These lighters (also known as arc lighters) are butane free, which means you don't need to keep smelly, dangerous lighter fluid around. Heating up to 900 degrees, all you do when it's running low on juice is plug it in like you would a phone or pair of Bluetooth headphones via a USB cable.

I light a candle basically every single day, which means if I was using a traditional lighter or matches, I'd burn through them (pun intended) pretty quickly. A flameless lighter means I can easily light any wick without worrying about not having fluid in my lighter or matches in the box, or worse, burning myself. The activation button is on the bottom so that even your most used candles, deep in their holders, can easily be lit.

I've told everyone I know that also enjoys candles to invest in one of these, because they really do make a difference in how one experiences their collection.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.