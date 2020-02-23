Flat-Earther Daredevil Killed in California Desert Rocket Crash: Reports

A daredevil and “flat earther” who gained fame after vowing to launch himself into space on a steam-powered, homemade rocket was killed Saturday afternoon in a “rocket crash” in the desert, according to local media reports.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed that a man had died in Barstow after a “rocket crashed in the open desert during a rocket launch event” but police stopped short of identifying the victim.

Local media reports say the victim was none other than “Mad” Mike Hughes, a famous amateur rocket-maker who was scheduled to attempt to blast-off as part of a new series for the Science Channel, Homemade Astronauts.

The limo driver had been vowing since 2017 to ride his rocket into the air, in part to get high enough to confirm his totally incorrect belief that the earth is flat.

He had two failed launch dates but in March 2018 managed to get 1,800 feet in the air above the Mojave Desert before parachuting back down in the nose cone, making a hard landing, according to Space.com.

“I'm tired of people saying I chickened out and didn't build a rocket. I'm tired of that stuff. I manned up and did it,” he said at the time.

In August 2019, he tried again—hoping to reach 5,000 feet, but the boiler he bought on Craigslist reportedly conked out and the mission was aborted.

As The Daily Beast reported last year, Hughes sued YouTube megastar Logan Paul for including him in a mockumentary about the flat-earth movement, claiming he was filmed at a conference under false pretenses.

“He came in using fraud and deception,” Hughes told The Daily Beast.

“I’m not one to screw with when I get pissed off. I know how to shut you down.”