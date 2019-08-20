Flight Logs Reportedly Link Prince Andrew to Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Victim Virginia Roberts

Flight logs for Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet reportedly suggest that Prince Andrew was in the same part of the world as Virginia Roberts Giuffre on at least three occasions.

Giuffre alleges she was “given” to Andrew by Epstein three times.

The flight logs for Epstein’s luxury black Gulfstream jet are private, but the Daily Mail has obtained entries for March and April 2001, which show that Giuffre was flown around the world by Epstein, while Andrew was touring the globe himself, touching down in similar locations.

Cross-referencing the flight details with official announcements made by the royal family and press reports from the time reveals a number of coincidences.

Giuffre, then known by her maiden name Virginia Roberts, arrived at London Luton airport on March 9 along with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Hours later, a photograph of Andrew with his arm around Giuffre’s waist was taken in Maxwell’s flat.

A month later, on April 9, the duke began an official visit to the U.S. in his capacity as chairman of the trustees of the Outward Bound Trust.

The Court Circular, the official record of royal movements, recorded his presence in New York that day.

The Mail says that the very same day, Giuffre also flew to New York. She and Epstein left his Palm Beach home to arrive in New York via Atlantic City.

Giuffre has previously claimed that it was around Easter time in 2001 that her second encounter with Andrew took place.

Easter fell the following Sunday, on April 15.

Giuffre has previously said of this alleged encounter: “A beautiful girl called Johanna Sjoberg, who worked for Jeffrey, was sitting on Andrew’s knee. Ghislaine guided me over to Andrew and I think he recognized me though I don’t know if he remembered my name. We kissed each other on the cheek and Ghislaine placed me on his other knee.”

Roberts claims she was subsequently told to take Andrew for a massage, which she understood to mean she should have sex with him, which she claims she did.

The Mail says the palace was specifically asked if he met Giuffre at this time, but they declined to answer.

Giuffre has also said she was forced to have sex with Andrew at Epstein’s home in the Caribbean. The flight logs show that Giuffre and Epstein left New York on April 11 for the U.S. Virgin Islands.

On Easter Sunday, April 15, Andrew was “in the Bahamas,” The Telegraph, reported—quoting a royal courtier who said he was on holiday with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and their daughters.

The Bahamas is a two-hour flight from Epstein’s island near St. Thomas. There are no records suggesting that he visited the island. The palace declined to comment.

Giuffre previously claimed Andrew was there for one night.

She said she flew to the island with Epstein and Maxwell and that “seven Russian girls who didn’t speak a word of English” arrived with a modelling agent. The girls were told to pose topless in provocative positions for photographs, “then we were told to assemble in a big cabana… When I walked in, Andrew and Jeffrey were seated in chairs. Jeffrey directed us with hand gestures to start undressing and then we were instructed to start kissing and touching each other.

“Jeffrey and the prince were laughing and then I stripped and I performed a sex act on Andrew. There was a dinner the next day and then Andrew was gone.”

The flight logs will heap new pressure on Andrew to explain his relationship with Epstein.

On Sunday, the publication of images of Andrew answering the door and waving off guests from Epstein’s New York home in December 2010 prompted the duke to issue a public statement, saying: “The Duke of York has been appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged crimes. His Royal Highness deplores the exploitation of any human being and the suggestion he would condone, participate in or encourage any such behaviour is abhorrent.”

Inconveniently for the palace, however, it is impossible to square the noble sentiments of this statement with the fact that Andrew clearly maintained a close friendship with Epstein after he had served his 18-month prison sentence for soliciting a minor for prostitution. If soliciting a minor for prostitution is not the “exploitation of a human being,” then it is hard to know what is.

And not only did he go for stroll with Epstein in Central Park, he was apparently more than happy to stay at his house.

The images of Andrew inside Epstein’s house directly contradicted a statement made to The Daily Beast by the palace that Andrew had not stayed at any of Epstein’s homes since the pictures in Central Park were taken.