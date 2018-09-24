Florida Democratic Congressional Candidate April Freeman Dies Unexpectedly

April Freeman, the Democratic candidate for Florida’s 17th congressional district, passed away suddenly on Sunday night, according to a post from her husband on her Facebook page.

Freeman, 54, was set to face off against Republican State Sen. Greg Steube in November's election for a seat vacated by Republican Rep. Tom Rooney, who retired effective January 2019.

The Central Florida district stretches from Lake Okeechobee to eastern Tampa Bay and, since its creation after the 2010 census, has been reliably Republican. President Trump earned 62 percent of the vote in the district on the way to a narrow win in the state overall.

Freeman had previously challenged Rooney and lost in 2016.

According to her website, Freeman was a 2013 graduate of the Women’s Campaign School at Yale and “has worked in film and television production, specializing in development, finance and brand licensing.” She has two daughters and two grandchildren.

An ABC affiliate in the area, citing a Florida statute, reported that Steube will likely now face a candidate named by a committee of the affected county’s chairs within the next five days.