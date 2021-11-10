Forget the Turkey—I'm Serving These Dumplings For Thanksgiving This Year

I'm not going to lie—I'm a longtime lover of frozen food, but these days my go-to frozen burritos and packaged macaroni and cheese meals I used to eat on the daily in college (okay, fine, and a few after my college years too) no longer seem to hit the spot. Of course, during the pandemic, I became more or less addicted to ordering Postmates every night since it was the only thing to look forward to, but that's all changed now that beloved Sichuan chili sauce brand, Fly by Jing launched frozen dumplings to pair with their coveted sauces. And, yes, I may or may not really be eating these tasty little dumplings for dinner on Thanksgiving night.

Fly by Jing's succulent frozen dumplings are available in single flavor two packs ($39 + $20 shipping), single flavor four-packs ($75 + free shipping), and variety six-packs ($107 + free shipping). and come in a variety of traditional Sichuan umami flavors, including my personal favorite Pork XLB Soup. If you've never had a soup dumpling, you're seriously missing out. With that being said, you'll also probably want to gran their other varieties too: Pork, Shrimp, and Scallop and Pork, Shrimp, and Mushroom. Oh, and while you're at it, you may as well pick up a few of their best-selling chili sauces too. After one bite of these succulent dumplings, you'll never view frozen food the same again. These juicy, flavor-packed dumplings are truly better than takeout. Yes, really.

Fly By Jing Dumplings Variety Six-Pack

