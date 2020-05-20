Flying Through the Pandemic—High Anxiety at 35,000 Feet

In the early days of March, before the coronavirus became the only news, I boarded a plane in Burbank, California, bound for New York City. It was the day of the Los Angeles Marathon, when considerable attention was already being paid to the looming health crisis, but in a low-key way. Marathon participants were advised to take “precautions as minor as not shaking hands with other athletes.”

On the flight home, I sat in a middle seat between my husband and a woman who was wiping her seat and tray table like it was a crime scene. We chuckled at her thoroughness.

Three weeks later, I had to fly again, and I tried hard to remember that woman’s every wipe and imitate it.