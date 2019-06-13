Make Father’s Day All About Eating & Drinking

Golf balls. Ties. Socks. There are more classic joke presents for Father’s Day than actual traditional gift ideas. It’s particularly crazy given that we’ve been celebrating the holiday every June for nearly 50 years. To make everybody’s life easier, I suggest that Father’s Day gifting should be exclusively about eating and drinking. To get this movement going, here are a few things that your Father will no doubt enjoy.

KITCHEN ORGANIZER

Upgrade your Father’s kitchen with Le Creuset’s Metallic Canister Collection ($42 to $62). Not only do the ceramic containers come in three different sizes (23 ounces, one-and-a-half quarts and two-and-a-half quarts) but also now in two eye-catching metallic glazes (Meringue and Coastal Blue). No matter the size, they have an airtight seal and are perfect for storing everything from grains to coffee beans.

ARM CANDY

From camping and fishing to boating, your Dad is going to want the new 18-liter Hydro Flask Soft Cooler Tote ($225). The brand guarantees that your food and drinks will stay cold for up to 48 hours and it can fit 34 cans of your Pop’s favorite beer! And best of all the tote weighs less than three pounds empty.

INDULGE

It wouldn’t be a celebration without some treats, so try new Neuhaus’ Best Dad collection of 16 decadent Belegian chocolates ($39). Another tasty present is master chocolatier Jacques Torres’ hand-rolled Cognac truffles or his oversized milk chocolate Big Daddy Bar ($29)—it weighs in at more than two pounds!

NIGHTCAP

My father-in-law likes to end his day with a glass of Grand Marnier and I imagine your Father might enjoy that ritual as well. Feeling generous? Give your Dad the Cuvée du Centenaire ($200), which is made with mostly XO Cognac and was created back in 1927 for the brand’s 100th anniversary. The new Cuvée Louis Alexandre ($70) is a great alternative, which is made with VSOP Cognac and orange liqueur.

WINE LOVER

Build your Father’s wine collection by signing him up for a Mayacamas membership. Twice a year, he’ll get bottles of Chardonnay and Cabernet from the famous Napa winery. (Membership starts at $525, plus tax and shipping.) If that’s a bit more than what you wanted to spend, you can also buy individual bottles of Mayacamas’ latest vintages, the 2017 Chardonnay ($50) and the 2014 Cabernet ($125).

WHISKEY TOUR

If your Dad is a whiskey drinker, there are a number of new bottles from around the world that he’ll want to try. Tyrconnell just introduced its latest 16-Year-Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey ($100), which has been matured in barrels that held both oloroso sherry and muscatel wine. Similarly, High West used former vermouth and syrah wine barrels to finish the new edition of its highly sought-after limited-edition Yippee Kay-Yay Rye Whiskey ($80). A new brand to look out for is the Australian Starward. (Yes, they make whiskey in Australia.) Its Single Malt Nova ($55) has been aged for two years in Australian red wine casks and, no doubt, your Father doesn’t have this one in his home bar.