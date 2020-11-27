Food52 Is Having a Black Friday Sale. Here’s What to Get

The brand that makes some of our favorite kitchen items is having a big Black Friday sale.

Looking to upgrade your kitchen? Head to Food52. The brand is one of our favorite places to shop for anything kitchen related, and they’re having a stellar Black Friday sale, too. You can take 20% off orders that are $100 or more with the code YAY20. We’ve rounded up some great items that are over $100 and some that are pretty damn close.

Food52 x Greenpan Skillet Set of 3

Down From $130

Buy at Food52$99

Staub Round Cocotte

Down From $339

Buy at Food52$259

Five Two Stoneware Mixing Bowls

Buy at Food52$99

Five Two Essential Knife Set

Down From $139

Buy at Food52$111

