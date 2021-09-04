Food52’s Birthday Sale Is Jam-Packed With Savings

Not only is it Labor Day weekend, but it also happens to be Food52’s birthday! The brand is celebrating 12 years of being at the forefront of what makes kitchens tick — here’s hoping it doesn’t cop an attitude about almost being a teenager. To commemorate the occasion, there’s a slew of savings opportunities that you won’t want to miss.

First, the bundles. Instead of just discounting a ton of individual products to outfit your kitchen (though they did that too — more on that later), you can get a package that includes multiple items to help your kitchen be better. The Big Little Bundle includes a handmade spoon rest and the Five Two Wooden Spoon set, plus a free signed copy of Big Little Recipes. Next is the Birthday Cake Bundle that is perfect for bakers with the Five Two Bench Scraper, the Mosser Glass Cake Stand, and a free copy of Genius Desserts. Finally is the Kitchen Sidekick Bundle, which comes with our favorite drying rack from Five Two, Airtight Silicone Lids, Compostable Sponge Cloths, and one of the best kitchen books to come out this year: Your Do-Anything Kitchen.

Big Little Bundle Shop at Food52 $

Birthday Cake Bundle Shop at Food52 $

Kitchen Sidekick Bundle Shop at Food52 $

Now, back to the discounts. In addition to the bundles, select products from the Five Two line will be 25% off plus you'll get 15% off an eligible order subtotal of $149+ with code OURTREAT through Monday at midnight. With all these savings, you really have no reason not to add to cart.

