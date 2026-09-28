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Football Fans Revolt at Trump Over ‘Dystopian’ Propaganda

The president’s campaign to insert itself into game coverage has sparked furious backlash.

By Will Neal

Sports fans have erupted as Donald Trump invaded NFL and college football broadcasts with a taxpayer-funded promotional blitz.

Viewers across the country began furiously posting on social media after spotting a number of bizarre commercials promoting the 80-year-old president’s second-term agenda ahead of the Nov. 3 midterms, each with the disclaimer: “Paid for by the U.S. Government.”

US President Donald Trump on a screen as he attends an NCAA college football game between the University of Texas and the University of Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, US, September 26, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
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“I am legitimately speechless,” one person fumed on Reddit. “WE F–KING PAID FOR THAT GOVERNMENT PROPAGANDA!”

Among other games, the ads popped up during broadcasts of the Friday college showdown between the Northwestern Wildcats and Indiana Hoosiers, as well as Saturday’s between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Illinois Fighting Illini.

Reddit post

Sports fans are furious that Trump aired a series of ads during NFL and college football games.

Reddit

They also ran on Sunday during NFL games between the Detroit Lions and New York Jets, the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers, and the Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks.

“I assumed it was a campaign or advocacy ad,” one user wrote in a Reddit discussion of the Commanders-Seahawks game. “But no. They paid for it with our tax dollars. The brazenness is always shocking but never surprising.”

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Some users could hardly believe their eyes.

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“People should serve jail time for spending my tax dollars on this dystopian s–t,” another person commented in a separate thread.

“All the adults have left the room and are just waiting this out,” a third wrote, adding: “Normal people letting these out of touch with real life sociopaths get away with this BS is scary.”

Reddit

Others openly wondered what the point was supposed to be.

Reddit

Others said they had “immediately turned the game off after I saw it,” that the president’s sudden appearance had “jumpscared my wife,” and that the clips were “as close to state-run propaganda as I’ve seen in this country in my lifetime.”

The online backlash came after the president was hit with a chorus of boos at the Tennessee Volunteers’ game against the Texas Longhorns at Knoxville’s Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

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The Trump administration launched its barrage last Wednesday, airing what appears to be a series of three distinct commercials both nationally and through local-market television placements. Some of the bigger names to have hosted the clips include Fox, Newsmax, CBS, and NBC.

The first ad features pro-Trump imagery and clips of the president’s policy boasts, alongside bombastic claims that “America will never be a communist country,” all set to the tune of R&B singer JMSN’s 2009 hit Love Me. JMSN accused Trump of using the song “illegally.”

President Donald Trump addresses the gallery during the final round of the Presidents Cup.
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A second includes clips of Mount Rushmore as the president trumpets the “beginning of the golden age of America,” while the third has campaign audio clips playing over black-and-white footage of Trump walking down a hallway, pledging an imminent “final battle” with his political enemies.

The president’s ratings have plummeted throughout his second term amid a run of scandals and controversies that have included the Epstein Files furor, widespread allegations of corruption, soaring unaffordability, and a disastrous war with Iran.

US President Donald Trump on a screen as he attends an NCAA college football game between the University of Texas and the University of Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, US, September 26, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump got roundly booed on the Jumbotron at Saturday's game in Tennessee.

Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Trump, despite some pollsters putting his approval as low as 32 percent, has responded to a 7-point Democratic lead in next month’s race for control of the House and Senate by asking voters to imagine he’s on the ballot.

The advertising push seems aimed at strengthening that plea. Legal experts have warned the taxpayer-funded commercials are almost certainly illegal, and even members of Trump’s own party have struggled to see the sense in them.

Donald Trump blows a kiss to a member of the audience during a Get Out The Vote rally at the North Charleston Convention Center on February 14, 2024 in North Charleston, South Carolina.
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“I don’t think any public official, including President Trump… should spend public money on private ads for themselves,” Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy told CBS News on Sunday. He added that “I may end up with a sombrero on my head” for making that argument, in reference to an AI-generated video Trump posted attacking Democrats.

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, who is retiring in the new year, also slammed the move as “inappropriate” and said the ads were more like something he’d expect of an authoritarian leader, like right-wing former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a Trump ally.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., talks with reporters outside a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in Dirksen building on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

Kennedy is among the senior Republican figures to have questioned the president's commercials.

Tom Williams/Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment on this story. Trump’s office released a statement over the weekend insisting that the commercials are little more than “public service announcements” and that “patriotism isn’t partisan.”

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