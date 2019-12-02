Everlane Is Having a One-Day Choose What You Pay Sale for Cyber Monday

Everlane: One-day Choose What You Pay sale

Grab big discounts on pieces not usually on sale.

Shop the rest of our Cyber Monday deal picks here.

The Choose What You Pay sale at Everlane is always fun. You get to pick from three prices (all varying discounts from the original price) on dozens of styles. Right now, they’re doing a one-day-only event with special pieces being added to the Choose What You Pay section. But hurry, as they go back to full-price at the end of the day. There's tons to scroll through for men's and women's outerwear, tops, bottoms, bags, and more. We picked a few of our favorites below to get you started. | Get it on Everlane >

The Classic French Terry Crew: Surplus Green 30% off the original price Buy on Everlane $ 32

The Cashmere Rib Boatneck Three colors, 40% off original price Buy on Everlane $ 93

The Midweight Athletic Chino Four colors, 40% off the original price Buy on Everlane $ 41

The Cocoon Coat Five colors, up to 50% off Buy on Everlane $ 188

The Modern Point 40% off the original price Buy on Everlane $ 93

The Denim Long-Sleeve Shirt 40% off original price Buy on Everlane $ 35

Let Scouted guide you to the best Cyber Monday deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.