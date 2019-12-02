Everlane Is Having a One-Day Choose What You Pay Sale for Cyber Monday

Pick up usual non-Choose What You Pay items at big discounts.

The Choose What You Pay sale at Everlane is always fun. You get to pick from three prices (all varying discounts from the original price) on dozens of styles. Right now, they’re doing a one-day-only event with special pieces being added to the Choose What You Pay section. But hurry, as they go back to full-price at the end of the day. There's tons to scroll through for men's and women's outerwear, tops, bottoms, bags, and more. We picked a few of our favorites below to get you started. | Get it on Everlane >

The Classic French Terry Crew: Surplus Green

30% off the original price

Buy on Everlane$32

The Cashmere Rib Boatneck

Three colors, 40% off original price

Buy on Everlane$93

The Midweight Athletic Chino

Four colors, 40% off the original price

Buy on Everlane$41

The Cocoon Coat

Five colors, up to 50% off

Buy on Everlane$188

The Modern Point

40% off the original price

Buy on Everlane$93

The Denim Long-Sleeve Shirt

40% off original price

Buy on Everlane$35

