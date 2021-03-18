Forget Black Vaccine Hesitancy—Worry About White Resistance

On Tuesday evening, former President Donald Trump made an appearance on Fox News to complain about not getting enough credit for the development of the coronavirus vaccine—and to urge his vaccine-skeptical supporters to get inoculated.

“When you go to the COVID issue, we did a great job. We get very little credit for it,” Trump griped to Fox News Primetime host Maria Bartiromo, before encouraging the network’s viewers to take the coronavirus shot. “I would recommend it and I would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it, and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly... But it is a great vaccine. It is a safe vaccine and it is something that works.”

The appeal to his cult following by the ex-president—who was secretly vaccinated before he had to be nearly dragged out of the White House in January—comes after numerous surveys finding white Republicans are the group most likely to refuse getting the coronavirus injection.