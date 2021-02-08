Forget Impeachment—Donald Trump Should Be Under Arrest

“Why isn’t Donald Trump under arrest yet?”

That’s a question I hear almost daily from listeners to my SiriusXM radio show. And they’re 100 percent correct. Donald J. Trump faces his impeachment trial in the Senate this week, and that is good and necessary. But he should already be facing criminal charges arising from his incitement of the deadly attack on our Capitol, plus federal campaign finance crimes he committed with his former fixer Michael Cohen. Remember “Individual 1”? (There’s also Trump’s possible crimes for intentionally lying to the public about the risks of COVID-19 because he believed it helped him politically.)

Trump being charged with crimes is not some progressive fever drive. It’s what justice demands.