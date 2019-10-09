I Slept Like a Baby on This High-Tech Smart Bed That Keeps You Warm and Cozy Every Night

I’ve been sleeping like a baby lately. Granted, a baby that looks like a football player in pajamas, but still cooing away and cuddling with my wife late into the morning.

About a month ago, I started testing the Eight Sleep The Pod smart bed, which costs $2,495 for the king-sized version (a.k.a., one football players will love). The bed arrived in a box but that’s where the similarities to other brands ended. An installer unfolded the mattress and placed it on my own king-size base. I was up and running in minutes.

The Pod uses a small tank you fill with water, which is pumped ever so silently into the top layer. The claim to fame here is that the bed keeps you warm or cool depending on your preference. Using an app, I adjusted the temperature on my side of the bed to a sublime 90-degrees. My wife prefers extra blankets so I set her side to 75-degrees. In warmer clients, you can turn the The Pod into a glorified air conditioner.

Oh-la-la, the Eight Sleep Pod put us right to sleep almost every night. The app uses artificial intelligence to monitor how you sleep and provides a sleep fitness rating. Data nerds rejoice because you can see things like how long it took for you to fall asleep and how long you slept. The AI monitors sleep stages and can increase or decrease the temp a little to help you sleep better. I loved it and so did my wife.

And with all that tracking comes your fitness score, which assigns a number to how well or how poorly you slept. The higher the score, the better the sleep. My sleep fitness score kept going up each night -- 78 one night, 82 the next. By the end of two weeks sleeping on The Pod my sleep fitness score hit 97. The mattress felt firm and comfortable, and I never heard the water pump even once.

Eightsleep is taking on the big guns with The Pod smart bed. The Sleep Number 360 P5 has way more bells and whistles (including a foot warmer but not full mattress heating, adjustable height, and even an automated night light) but pricing starts at $2,899 (currently on sale for $2,599) for the king-sized base model. The Pod is for people who mainly want to adjust the temperature at night and sleep soundly. | Shop at Eight Sleep >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Curious about a specific product? Let us know! Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find great deals from your favorite brands. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.