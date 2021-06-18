Forget the Fourth of July—It’s Time to Celebrate Juneteenth

When I think of Juneteenth, I can’t help but think about a famous speech by Frederick Douglass—and about the young Mexican American activist who told me a couple of years ago that he wanted to celebrate Juneteenth instead of the Fourth of July.

On July 5, 1852, at an Independence Day celebration organized by the Rochester Ladies’ Anti-Slavery Society, Frederick Douglass asked “What to the slave is the Fourth of July?” And he answered that it is “a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim.”

As Americans begin to embrace Juneteenth and Douglass’ wisdom from nearly 170 years ago, we now must ask “What to America is Juneteenth?”