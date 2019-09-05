Forget Trump 2020, Worry About Don Jr. 2024

In the era of Donald Trump, the Republican Party has become hilariously, utterly blind to the consequences of its transformation from conservative leaders to Trump cult bootlicks, toadies, and ball-washing yes-men. They whistled past the graveyard in 2018 right up to a colossal congressional and down-ballot ass-beating on Election Day, but the real future they face is almost unimaginably bad.

Donald Trump is locked in his now-tiresome rage spiral as economic, foreign policy, and moral failures of his crapulous administration mount. The endless, wearing cycle of “fail, lie, deny, ragetweet, lather, rinse, repeat” is an ugly, constant whine in our lives.

Democrats are caught up in the 2020 race for the nomination, full of passions for candidates, ideas, and issues that won’t matter in the general election next November. Trump is still in a position to win due to their usual campaign ineptitude and the lack of a superstar candidate with the talent of Barack Obama or Bill Clinton.