Former ‘60 Minutes’ Producer Airs Dirty Laundry About Mike Wallace, Diane Sawyer, Katie Couric

Few people outside the media biz have heard of Ira Rosen.

Those who pay attention to this sort of thing might remember him as the 60 Minutes senior producer who played a cameo role in the legendary CBS News program’s #MeToo moment, in which Rosen was himself accused of creepy sexualized behavior toward younger women (allegations he heatedly rejects) as he tried in late 2018 to save the reputation of his longtime boss, then-executive producer and former CBS News chairman Jeff Fager.

“In the pig culture that was CBS and 60 Minutes, Ira was a reasonably decent man,” a former CBS colleague told The Daily Beast—hardly a lionizing epitaph.