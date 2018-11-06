Former Fox News Anchor Alisyn Camerota Bashes Hannity on CNN

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota went all-in on Fox News host Sean Hannity early Tuesday morning for appearing with President Trump on stage in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, despite his earlier claims that he would only be “covering” the rally for his show.

“Who does he think he’s fooling by saying he had no idea he was going to be invited up there?” Camerota, a host of CNN’s New Day and former Fox News anchor, said. “Here's what's going on at Fox: They know, vaguely, that they're not supposed to have one of their hosts endorse a candidate or a party, but Sean Hannity can’t help himself.”

“The whole, ‘Oh shucks, me? You want me to go up here?’ After he had originally said, I believe, that he was going to be involved in the campaign,” Camerota added. “They are having a schizophrenic moment trying to figure out what their role is supposed to be with the Trump presidency.”

Hannity released a statement on Monday via Twitter emphatically claiming he would “not be on stage campaigning with the president” but hours later lauded Trump on the rally’s stage.

“I had no idea you were going to invite me up here,” Hannity said on Monday night, before deriding “all those people in the back” as “fake news.”

“The one thing that has made and defined your presidency more than anything else: Promises made, promises kept,” Hannity said.

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough—a former Republican congressman—also admonished Hannity on Tuesday morning for claiming his night in Missouri wasn’t campaigning.

“You have Sean Hannity campaigning saying ‘I am not campaigning.’ If you’re going to campaign, own it,” Scarborough said on Morning Joe. “There’s Sean Hannity campaigning. Free country. Free to do it if they want to, but everybody is following Donald Trump’s lead.”