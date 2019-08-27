Former Google and Uber Exec Anthony Levandowski Charged With Stealing Self-Driving Car Trade Secrets

Former Uber head of autonomous vehicles Corey Levandowski has been charged with theft of trade secrets and criminal forfeiture for allegedly stealing thousands of files related to Google’s self-driving car division Waymo and transferring them to Uber.

U.S. Attorney David Anderson announced Tuesday that Levandowski had surrendered himself and would appear in court that afternoon for his arraignment. If convicted, Levandowski faces 10 years in prison for each of the 33 counts of trade secret theft and a maximum fine of $250,00 on each count. The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleged he downloaded more than 14,000 files “including critical engineering information, schematics, and other drawings” owned by Waymo to his personal laptop in December 2015 before starting at Uber in January 2016.

The legal battle between Google’s self-driving car division Waymo and Uber captured Silicon Valley's attention in early 2018, with the two companies reaching a surprise settlement of after four days of testimony. Uber agreed to pay Waymo $245 million.

Levandowski, known as one of Silicon Valley’s leading experts on autonomous vehicles, left Google after eight years with the company in early 2016. He quickly formed his own self-driving car startup, known as Otto. He joined Uber as a vice president of engineering in late 2016 when the company bought his nascent company, bringing Levandowski and his knowledge of the industry under its wing.

"We are all free to move from job to job,” Anderson said in the press conference. “What we can't do is stuff our pockets on the way out the door.