Former Melania Trump Confidant To Release an ‘Explosive’ Tell-All Before the Election

Following months of legal dramas, threats, and public controversy surrounding multiple different books published by former Trumpworld insiders, yet another blockbuster Trump book is set to hit shelves next month and contain “explosive” revelations about First Lady Melania Trump, authored by her once close adviser and friend of 15 years.

According to people familiar with the project, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff—who was previously seen by the First Lady as a loyal confidant, and had helped plan President Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration in Washington, DC—will release a tell-all, Melania and Me, on September 1st.

People with knowledge of the project say that the content of the book is largely negative, and that the manuscript heavily trashes the First Lady.

Winston Wilkoff previously worked for Vogue editrix and artistic director of Conde Nast Anna Wintour, who nicknamed her “General Winston” during her stint as the magazine’s special events director producing the celebrity-packed Met gala.

After playing a vital role in plotting Trump’s inaugural festivities, Wolkoff landed the gig of senior adviser to Melania. However, shortly after the start of the Trump era, the noted New York socialite had a dramatic falling-out with the First Lady, triggered by news that Wolkoff’s own firm snagged a cool $26 million from the Trump inaugural committee to help plan the events.

“Was I fired? No,” Wolkoff told The New York Times last year. “Did I personally receive $26 million or $1.6 million? No. Was I thrown under the bus? Yes.”

Following her departure from her job serving the White House’s East Wing, Melania emailed Winston Wolkoff, “I am sorry that the professional part of our relationship has come to an end, but I am comforted in the fact that our [friendship] far outweigh[s] politics,” she said in an email. “Thank you Again! Much love.”

According to the Times, the one-time Melania Trump confidant was also cooperating with Manhattan federal prosecutors investigating the Trump inaugural committee’s fundraising and spending. A spokesman from SDNY did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Before Vanity Fair reported on the upcoming tell-all on Monday evening, the book was actually already being teased online to little, if any, fanfare, though perhaps clandestinely or unintentionally so. On Monday morning, Wolkoff’s work was already available for pre-sale on Amazon, and Google searches at the time revealed that pre-announcement placeholder webpages existed for it, featured on Google Books and Simon & Schuster’s own website.

As of Monday afternoon, the Google Books item read that the book, labeled “Untitled SWW” and placed in the “Autobiography” section, is expected on August 11, and will tell “a revealing and explosive portrayal of Stephanie Winston Wolkoff’s fifteen-year friendship with Melania Trump and observations of the most chaotic White House in history.”

Simon & Schuster has already published this summer one book about Melania titled The Art of Her Deal by Washington Post reporter Mary Jacob.

The publishing giant also tangled with Trump administration lawyers to publish former national security advisor John Bolton’s book The Room Where It Happened and after a weeks-long legal fight, it will next week publish a highly anticipated tell-all from Mary Trump, the president’s own niece, Too Much And Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

There is, of course, a chance Wolkoff will face a similar threat or legal hassle from Trumpworld attorneys, as well. According to a person with knowledge of the matter, she signed a nondisclosure agreement—extremely common for those in the Trump political, business, and reality-TV orbits, and even sometimes among the family members themselves—for her work on the 2017 inauguration and for her stint as a senior adviser to First Lady Trump.

Charles Harder, one of President Trump’s personal lawyers who also gained notoriety for fronting the legal team that took down the news and gossip outlet Gawker, has also done work on behalf of Melania Trump, including in her battle with media coverage.