Former Cuomo Aide Says She Resigned After He Forcibly Kissed Her

Lindsey Boylan, a former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, says she resigned after he forcibly kissed her during a meeting.

Boylan—who is running for Manhattan Borough President—had previously accused Cuomo of repeated harassment, but she didn’t offer any details until she published a Medium post on Wednesday.

“My boss soon informed me that the Governor had a ‘crush’ on me,” Boylan wrote. “It was an uncomfortable but all-too-familiar feeling: the struggle to be taken seriously by a powerful man who tied my worth to my body and my appearance.”

Boylan also alleged that Cuomo had compared her to a former girlfriend, and asked her to play strip poker. “Telling my truth isn’t about seeking revenge. I was proud to work in the Cuomo Administration. For so long I had looked up to the Governor. But his abusive behavior needs to stop,” she wrote.

Last week, New York State Assemblyman Ron Kim, a Democrat, alleged Cuomo had threatened to “destroy” him after he called for an investigation into Cuomo’s COVID-19 nursing home response.

After the New York Post published audio of Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa admitting to undercounting deaths in nursing homes, several state legislators have called on him to be stripped of his emergency powers.

Cuomo’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Boylan’s allegations.