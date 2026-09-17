REPUBLICAN HEAVYWEIGHT Former Republican Senate Whip Dies at 84 The three-term Arizona senator died from complications related to a neurological disease. Mary Calvert/REUTERS/Mary Calvert

Former Arizona Senator Jon Kyl has died at 84 due to complications from a neurological disease, his family announced Thursday. “We know that Jon belonged to all Arizona, a state he loved and explored with vigor, curiosity, and wonder,” the statement said. “Serving his state and nation in Congress was a privilege and responsibility he honored and respected.” Kyl represented Arizona in Congress for more than 25 years, eventually serving as Senate minority whip until his retirement in 2013. Kyl made a brief return to the Senate in 2018, when then-Arizona governor Doug Ducey appointed him to fill the late Sen. John McCain’s seat. In 2025, Kyl stepped back from public life following a dementia diagnosis. He is survived by his wife, Caryll Kyl, his two children, Kristine Kyl Gavin and John Kyl, and four grandchildren.

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