Former Trump Official Dishes on Where Wall Debate Went Wrong

On this week’s episode of Omnishambles, host Jackie Kucinich welcomes The Daily Beast’s White House reporter Asawin Suebsaeng, and our very first guest from the upper ranks of Trumpworld: Marc Short, President Donald Trump’s former legislative affairs director and a current Miller Center senior fellow at the University of Virginia.

On this episode, Short talks about his experience working in the Trump White House, the advice he would give Republicans and Democrats today caught in the border wall and immigration standoff, what “the administration should have done from the start,” and why he believes Trump’s emergency declaration is now all but an inevitability.

