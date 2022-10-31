New York Elementary School Hit With Vile Graffiti After Hiring Black Principal

An elementary school in upstate New York was bombarded with vile, racist messages and vandalism over the Halloween weekend, just months after a Black principal was hired to lead the institution.

Now, people in the communities of Colonie and Latham, on the outskirts of Albany, wonder if the vandalism was in response to his new leadership in an area with a population that’s less than 5 percent Black.

“It profoundly saddens me to have to inform you that one of our elementary schools, Forts Ferry, was vandalized over the weekend with racist graffiti,” North Colonie Central School District Superintendent D. Joseph Corr wrote in a statement released Sunday.

Corr said the matter was under investigation by the Colonie Police Department and that the community, as a whole, would work together to support those who have been victimized by the hate crimes.

“Let me be clear that this behavior is unacceptable at all levels, and such racist and hateful language and actions will not be tolerated,” Corr wrote. “Offensive and deeply hurtful to everyone in our school community, this abhorrent act is an affront to all that we strive to be in North Colonie as a community that is welcoming and affirming to everyone.”

Local outlet News 13 Latham reported that the racist graffiti was plastered on the walls at Forts Ferry on Saturday. Corr noted in his public statement that “windows were broken, racial slurs were written, and deplorable images were drawn on the exterior of the building.”

The superintendent didn’t specify the phrases or images.

“Our maintenance staff has removed the graffiti and secured the windows,” he wrote.

Corr added that it was no coincidence that the incident happened after Dr. Casey Parker, a Black man, was recently hired as Forts Ferry Elementary School’s principal.

“As a community and as an educational institution, we must join together and denounce this hatred. …We need to recognize the ugliness and pain of this moment and we must, in word and deed, stand up and say racism has no place in our schools.”

Members in the community were quick to rally support for Parker on social media and condemn the racist actions.

“Whoever Vandalized my kids Elementary School is complete trash,” Marat Lozhkin wrote on Facebook Sunday, receiving dozens of responses sharing similar sentiments. “I grew up and currently live in the Forts Ferry community and we DO NOT tolerate racist crap like what was done over this past weekend. We have a new young black man as a Principle and he is a complete professional, gentleman and an overall great guy. …DR PARKER WE GOT YOUR BACK!!!!”

“My emotions are all over the place I can't even sleep,” Forts Ferry parent R Bauer Cheri posted Sunday with a series of distressed emojis.

“We stand in support of Dr. Parker and his family and every other family of color who are a part of our community!” parent Amanda Brand wrote early Monday. “Dr. Parker is not only welcomed as a principal but he and his family absolutely belong here!”

According to the district’s website, Parker has an extensive background in education and previously served as principal at another elementary school in New York. In May, North Colonie School District officially announced that he would become principal at Forts Ferry.

Neither the North Colonie School District nor Parker immediately returned The Daily Beast’s requests for comment Monday.