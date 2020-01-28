Estranged Husband Charged in Connecticut Mom Jennifer Dulos’ Murder Attempted Suicide: Report

Fotis Dulos, the luxury homebuilder accused of killing his estranged wife, attempted suicide at his Connecticut home, The Hartford Courant reported Tuesday.

Dulos, 52, was arrested and charged earlier this month with capital murder, murder, and kidnapping, seven months after Jennifer Dulos disappeared after dropping her children off at school. Her body has not been found.

Despite initial reports that Fotis Dulos was found dead in his garage, his attorney, Norm Pattis, told NBC New York that he was has been taken to the hospital with a pulse. Aerial images showed emergency personnel trying to revive someone on the ground outside his home.

According to local media reports, emergency vehicles swarmed Dulos’ Farmington home on Tuesday, just as he was supposed to head into court for an emergency bond-related hearing. The noon hearing was set to address whether there was adequate security for his $6 million bond.

Authorities have alleged Dulos was “lying in wait” near his estranged wife’s New Canaan home the day she vanished—and enlisted the help of a new girlfriend to dump evidence of her killing.

Dulos’ former live-in girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, was also charged on Jan. 7 with conspiracy to commit murder. An attorney who previously represented Dulos, Kent Mahwinney, has also been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, authorities said at a Tuesday press conference.

On May 24, 2018, Jennifer Dulos, 50, was last seen dropping off her five kids at school. Authorities later found her car abandoned on a New Canaan road “in reverse” with its “lights on,” according to the arrest warrant. Blood was also found on the passenger side of the car.

Authorities found “multiple stains” at her house that “tested positive for human blood,” prompting investigators to determine the mother of five was the victim of a “serious physical assault.”

Zip ties were also recovered at the scene, which authorities said were used to “secure and incapacitate” Jennifer Dulos when she was alive, according to the arrest warrant.

A previous warrant alleged that after the attack, Dulos and Troconis dumped several trash bags with bloody items, including a bag, shirt, mops, gloves, a sponge, and a vintage bike Dulos allegedly used to get to the home from his car, which was parked ten minutes away. Evidence at the house also suggested there were “attempts to clean the crime scene,” authorities said.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

Editor’s note: This article has been amended to correct initial reports that Fotis Dulos was found dead.