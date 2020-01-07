Seven months after Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos disappeared after dropping her children off at school, her estranged husband has been charged with her murder, his attorney said on Tuesday.

Fotis Dulos, 52, was taken into custody by Connecticut State Police after several police vehicles swarmed his Farmington home at about 11 a.m. His lawyer, Norm Pattis, reportedly said Dulos has been charged with murder and his bond was set at $6 million.

“Justice!” the New Canaan Police tweeted on Tuesday.

On May 24, Jennifer Dulos, 50, was last seen dropping off her five kids at school. Authorities later found her car abandoned on a New Canaan road. In an arrest warrant application, investigators alleged the 52-year-old was “lying in wait” at his estranged wife’s New Canaan home the day she vanished.

Authorities say the mother of five was the victim of a “serious physical assault,” and that “multiple stains” that “tested positive for human blood” were found on the floor and in a car inside her garage.

One arrest warrant alleged that Dulos and his live-in girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, dumped several trash bags with bloody items. Evidence at the house also suggested there were “attempts to clean the crime scene,” authorities said. Troconis, 44, later told authorities Dulos and his wife were in the middle of a bitter divorce and custody battle over the children at the time she went missing.

Despite initially telling police that she and her boyfriend shared a shower the morning of the murder, Troconis later recanted and said she did not see Dulos that morning. She also told investigators Dulos borrowed a truck from one of his employees just before his wife’s disappearance. Troconis told investigators she believed he had the truck washed because “Jennifer at some point was in there,” police said.