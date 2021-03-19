Four Asian Women Shot and Killed in Atlanta Identified

The Fulton County Medical Examiner has released the names of the last four Asian women police say were killed by a 21-year-old white man on a Tuesday rampage targeting three massage parlors in the Atlanta area.

Fifty-one-year-old Hyun J. Grant was killed by a gunshot wound to the head in a homicide, authorities said. Her son, 23-year-old Randy Park, told The Daily Beast on Thursday that “she was a single mother of two kids who dedicated her whole life to raising them.”

Also now identified among those lost in the tragic assault that stoked fears of anti-Asian violence: 74-year-old Soon C. Park, a woman the medical examiner said was shot in the head; Suncha Kim, a 69-year-old woman shot in the chest; and 63-year-old Yong A. Yue, a woman shot in the head.

Robert Aaron Long, the suburban white man charged with murder in connection with the violence, allegedly told authorities he was driven to shoot by sex addiction, not racism. But Park told The Daily Beast that was “bullshit,” echoing experts and advocates nationwide.