Four Dead in Shooting at Private Club in Brooklyn

Three others were wounded when someone opened fire inside a a private club in Brooklyn.

Pervaiz Shallwani

Senior Editor & Writer

Barbie Latza Nadeau

Correspondent-At-Large

Four men are dead after someone opened fire in a private licensed club in Brooklyn early Saturday morning. Two men and one woman who were also shot were taken to a local hospital.

The New York Police Department confirmed to the Daily Beast that they took multiple people into custody, all of whom are being questioned at a local police precinct.

The motive was unclear.

First responders were called to the scene on 74 Utica Ave. in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, New York, around 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

This story is developing.