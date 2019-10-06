Four People Dead, Five Injured After Shooter Opens Fire in Kansas City Tequila Bar

Four people are dead and five are injured after a shooter or shooters opened fire in the Tequila KC bar in downtown Kansas City, Kansas, early Sunday morning, according to a tweet by the Kansas City Police Department.

Police spokesman Thomas Tomasic told CNN that police arrived to find four dead people inside the bar but have not released a description of the suspect or suspects, who remain at large. “We do not have a good enough description yet, to put anything out for a suspect, or suspects, we don’t even know how many,” he said.

The five injured people are reportedly in stable condition.

Local media report the shooter or shooters walked into the popular tequila bar on 10th and Central Ave. and opened fire.

This story is developing.