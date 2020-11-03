Four Years After Electing Trump, America Finally Has a Night To Set Things Right

On election morning, I spend a little time reflecting on all the stuff that didn’t happen that I feared would.

Donald Trump didn’t replace Mike Pence with Nikki Haley, which for about four days back in the spring scared the shibbers out of me.

Trump never cynically managed to turn the pandemic into a political advantage. I spent some time in April thinking that surely over the summer he’d realize that for reasons relating to the economy and, you know, dead bodies, he’d have to let the science people take over, and he’d tell his idiot governors to enforce mask rules. It was in his obvious self-interest, his electoral self-interest, to do so. I know. He was on hydroxychloroquine; I was on acid.