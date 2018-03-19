Police Frantically Hunt Austin Bomber After New ‘Tripwire’ Attack

Another explosion rocked Austin on Sunday night when two men on bicycles detonated what police say may have been a tripwire connected to a “suspicious package” left on the side of the road.

Police Chief Brian Manley said early Monday that authorities are “working under the belief” that the latest bomb—which hospitalized two men in their twenties—is connected to three other package explosions this month, which have kept the Texas capital increasingly on edge.

“It is very possible that this device was activated by someone either handling, kicking, or coming in contact with a tripwire,” said Manley. “We now need the community to have an extra level of vigilance.”

Manley said on Good Morning America early Monday that the latest explosion showed a “different level of skill.”

Local media reported the wounded men had nails in their legs, but Manley would not confirm that fact, only stating that “these explosions are using different types of projectiles.”

Manley said the two victims were either riding or pushing bicycles in southwest Austin at about 8:30 p.m. when the explosive went off. Neighbors in the area told reporters the explosion caused “a huge boom” and sounded like an electrical transformer blowing up—“but it was five times magnified.”

Authorities have said residents within the Travis Country neighborhood should remain in their homes until 10 a.m., when the scene is “processed” and “properly cleared of any hazards.” Children in the area have been excused from school by the Austin Independent School District and several private schools.

The string of package bombs in the city had, before Sunday, left two dead and wounded two others on the city’s east side. Thirty-nine-year-old Anthony Stephan House and 17-year-old Draylen Mason were both killed in the previous explosions. Both victims were connected to two prominent black families in the city, according to the Austin-American Statesman. Their families have “long histories fighting for racial justice and empowerment of the city’s African-American community,” the newspaper reported. The third bomb hit a 75-year-old Latina resident and her mother.

Manley said on Good Morning America that they latest victims were “two Anglo males” and that “at this point, we have people we have looked at, but there’s no leading suspect at this time.”

The victims of Sunday’s explosion have not yet been identified, but its location likely means that the attacker—or attackers—have expanded their reach.

Residents throughout the city have been increasingly roiled, and a bomb threat on Saturday led to the cancellation of a Roots concert at the South by Southwest festival. The New York Times reports that more than 500 federal agents are assisting the investigation.

Officials have offered a $115,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the bomber.

Sunday evening, Chief Manley made a public plea to the perpetrator to come forward and share their “message.”

“There’s the message behind what’s happening in our community, and we’re not going to understand that until the suspect or suspects reaches out to us to talk to us about what that message was,” Manley said. “We still do not know what ideology may be behind this and what the motive was behind this.”

“These events in Austin have garnered worldwide attention, and we assure you that we are listening,” he continued. “We want to understand what brought you to this point, and we want to listen to you.”