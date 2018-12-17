‘Fox & Friends’: FBI Attacking Trump Harder Than Mobster John Gotti

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade went on a tirade Monday morning about the various investigations into President Trump, calling them “an offensive attack” comparable to the prosecution of notorious Gambino crime-family boss John Gotti.

“The sole purpose of the investigation is to produce crimes, not to investigate them,” said frequent Fox News guest and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino.

Kilmeade responded: “If you look at the president’s inaugural committee, his campaign, his administration, and now his business practices, everyone around him. I have never seen an offensive attack—a legal offensive attack—like this in my life, on even John Gotti. Why is this allowed?”

Coincidentally or not, Trump made headlines over the weekend by invoking what The Washington Post called “American underworld” lingo into the White House with a tweet calling his criminally convicted former fixer a “rat.”

Trump wrote: “Remember, Michael Cohen only became a ‘Rat’ after the FBI did something which was absolutely unthinkable & unheard of until the Witch Hunt was illegally started. They BROKE INTO AN ATTORNEY’S OFFICE! Why didn’t they break into the DNC to get the Server, or Crooked’s office?”

Back on the Fox News couch, Kilmeade went on.

“If George Bush 43 was attacked constantly because of the election that he won by 500 votes in Florida, can you imagine if he was not allowed to govern the country because Democrats didn’t like the outcome?” he continued. “They stepped back, made a few comments but moved over and let him be president.”

“They refuse to let this man be president,” he added.

Bongino chimed in: “This is the scam of the century… this is the investigation to nowhere. It’s a taxpayer-funded disaster.”

Kilmeade concluded: “Oh, it’s going somewhere. They’re going right for his jugular.”